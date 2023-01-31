It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 31

Actor Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. And a post of the Queen’s actor over the tremendous box office success of Shah Rukh Khan's “Pathaan” on the micro-blogging site did not go down well with influencer Uorfi Javed.

Kangana tweeted that the Indian audience has always been obsessed with ‘Khans’ and there was a time when they wanted to see ‘Muslim actresses’.

Urfi Javed shared the actor’s post and mentioned that ‘art has no religion’.

"Very good analysis... this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism ... there is no country like Bharat in the whole world," wrote Kangana Ranaut, commenting on a Bollywood producer's post.

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat 🇮🇳 in the whole world 🥰🙏 https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Uorfi Javed reacted to the tweet by Kangana saying: "Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors."

Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors https://t.co/Eap3yYAv0p — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 30, 2023

Before people start commenting how dumb I am , im being sarcastic here guys ! SARCASM HUMOUR FUNNY , https://t.co/yhpfdr5ykc — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 30, 2023

Kangana Ranaut, who is an open supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacted to Uorfi Javed's tweet: "Yes, my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it's not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let's all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodiji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?

Uorfi, who then made light of Ranaut's suggestion wrote: "Uniform wound be a bad idea for me maam ! I'm popular only because of my clothes". Uorfi is known for her outrageous dressing and fashion styles.

Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we? https://t.co/jJ63lKGaoq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2023

