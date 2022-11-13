'It's karma', says Mohammed Shami as Shoaib Akhtar posts 'heatbreak' emoticon after T20 World Cup defeat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 13

After Pakistan suffered a 5-wicket defeat from England in T20 World Cup final, men in green’s supporters, including veteran cricketers, took to Twitter to express their dismay. The first one, in the streak, was former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. He posted a broken heart emoticon after his team was made to bite the dust at the hands of England.

Reacting to Shoaib’s expression, Indian pacer Mohammed Shamireferred Pak’s defeat as ‘karma’. “Sorry brother It’s call karma,” Shami wrote.

Sorry brother



It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

Shami also congratulated Jos Buttler’s England, who became only the second team after the West Indies (2012 and 2016) to win the T20 World Cup trophy more than once in men’s cricket.

Conceding defeat, Pak skipper Babar Azam congratulated England team, stating that they fought well deserve to be the champions.

The Pakistani fans were longing for an encore of 1992 when Imran Khan’s team created history at this very venue but batting let Babar Azam’s side down as 137 for 8 was never going to be good enough.

The seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, anchored the chase despite occasional scratchiness and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) as an ideal foil.

They chased down the target in 19 overs to regain the title they had won in 2010 in the West Indies.

Experienced Haris Rauf and young Nasim Shah bowled their hearts out to prevent it from becoming a one-sided game but Stokes soaked the pressure along with Ali as the duo put on a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket to nail the win that avenged England’s loss to the same rivals in the ’92 World Cup final.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also could not bowl his full quota of overs after suffering a hamstring injury while fielding and that too helped England.

#Cricket #England #Pakistan #Social Media #Twitter