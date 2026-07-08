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Home / Trending / 'It's not Gurugram, it's Venice': Just 2 hours of rain transforms city into 'river'

'It's not Gurugram, it's Venice': Just 2 hours of rain transforms city into 'river'

Gurugram Police advised companies to allow employees to work from home over the next few days to reduce congestion on the roads

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:05 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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aishwaryajhaa and swingsandstories via Instagram
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Large parts of Gurugram to a standstill on Tuesday (July 7) after heavy rainfall left roads inundated, vehicles stranded and triggered hours-long traffic snarls across the city. The downpour also caused a section of the Delhi-Jaipur highway to cave in, worsening commuting woes.

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As videos of waterlogged streets went viral social media, residents described how just a few hours of rainfall brought everyday life to a halt. A user joked, "4 boonde girti hai aur ye poora sheher doob jata hai."

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Gurugram Police advised companies to allow employees to work from home over the next few days to reduce congestion on the roads.

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The viral clips also prompted a wave of reactions online, with one user comparing the city to Italy's famous canal city, commenting, "It's not Gurgaon, it's Venice."

One woman posted a clip of the road outside her home, claiming that just two hours of rain had transformed the street into what looked like a river, leaving her two-wheeler partially submerged.

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Another video shared on Instagram captured commuters stranded on flooded roads. Some were seen wading through knee-deep water with their shoes in hand, while others waited on the roadside for water levels to recede before continuing their journey.

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A post shared by aish (@aishwaryajhaa)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “It's not Gurgaon, it's Venice.” Another joked, “Agar maths teacher hoti to kaise bhi kar ke school pauch jaati.” A third commented, "Government kehti hai: Swimming sikho."

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