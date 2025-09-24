It's 'PawRatri!' Dogs celebrate Navratri, video goes viral
The festive spirit of Navratri has taken over India, and this year, furry friends have added to the joy. A heartwarming video has gone viral on Instagram showing dogs dressed in traditional 'garba' attire.
Shared by Pulkit Agrawal, the video captures the pet's joyful moments as it twirls around with its owner. The caption, "It's PawRatri ❤️," perfectly sums up the festive spirit. The clip has garnered over 1.6 million views.
The video has stolen the hearts of many, and the internet is loving it.
The viral video showcases the special bond between the dogs and its owners.
“Kya matlab humse zada asthetic ye dono hai ?????? 😍,” a user commented.
Another reacted, “Look at all these handsome boys and girls in their outfits 🐶❤️,” while a third gushed, “Where will I be celebrating my next Navratri.... 👆🏼.”
