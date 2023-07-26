‘Jaane nahi denge tujhe…’: Says Delhi Police while sharing video of biker trying to recreate ‘3 Idiots’ scene, impose hefty fine

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 26

Delhi police is known to school offenders on social media with its peculiar tweets whenever there is requirement. The recent testimony to this got witnessed when official Twitter account of Delhi Police posted a video of 3 people on bike, who were emulating Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots’ iconic scene.

The video shows a man riding Bullet motorcycle with 2 women riding pillion. As they try to recreate the scene of the movie—where Raju (role played by Sharman Joshi) was being taken to hospital after he tried to die by suicide—the song Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe plays in the background.

Delhi Police has shared the video asking people not to imitate such ‘dangerous acts’ for the sake of reels.

AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!@dtptraffic #DriveResponsibly pic.twitter.com/JWO3pLDiWv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2023

Besides, a hefty fine of Rs 15,000 was unleashed upon the rider under applicable acts.

