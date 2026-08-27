A Karnataka government official arrested by the Lokayukta police in an alleged land-record forgery case was found undergoing treatment at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), despite officials finding no apparent medical reason for his hospitalisation.

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Mohammed Hussain, Assistant Director of Land Records, Srirangapatna, was found in a VIP room during a surprise inspection of MIMS on Monday.

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Mandya District and Sessions Judge C. Chandrashekar and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Shashidhar Shetty conducted the inspection.

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Officials said Hussain was found with a woman who identified herself as his girlfriend. Hospital authorities reportedly told the inspection team that Hussain did not have an illness requiring hospitalisation.

The superintendent of Mandya jail told officials that Hussain had been admitted to MIMS on August 21 on the advice of the jail medical officer. When asked whether the court had been informed, the jail superintendent said it would be notified shortly.

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The jail superintendent, the concerned police official and the MIMS superintendent have been asked to submit reports. Officials said admitting an accused in judicial custody to hospital without the court's permission constitutes a violation of the law. The presence of the woman in Hussain's room was also noted as a prima facie violation.

Further legal action will be considered after the reports are received.

Land records forgery case

Hussain was arrested for allegedly assisting in the unauthorised digitisation of Akarband records on government software and creating fake government documents linked to Revenue Department transactions.

Lokayukta police uncovered the alleged forgery racket at the Assistant Director of Land Records office in Srirangapatna on July 2, 2026, and arrested around nine people.

A case was registered against Hussain under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following which he was remanded in judicial custody.