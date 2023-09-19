‘Japan me naan itna bada…’: Watch two foreign bloggers talking about Indian ‘naan’ in Hindi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 19

What happens when an American man and Japanese woman talk about famous Indian flatbread — ‘naan’ and that, too, in Hindi? Well, the conversation becomes all the more appetising.

A video posted by American YouTuber Drew Hicks and Japanese blogger Mayo Japan the duo is seen talking about ‘naan’ in fluent Hindi.

Drew asks Mayo: “Japan me naan itna bada kyun hota hai? (Why this naan is so big in Japan).” To which, Drew replies Japan me yahi naan chalta hai (This is normal in Japan).”

As their conversation veers from 'naan' to butter chicken, Instagram users chip in with interesting reactions. “This is getting more and more epic by the day. Next we will have a Brazil person speaking Hindi,” a user commented.

