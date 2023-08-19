Japanese man 'doesn't want to live a dog's life', says his desire to ‘imitate a dog is not sexual’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 19

The Japanese man who went all the way to transform himself into a “collie”, a breed of dog, which was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet, 'doesn't want to live a dog's life'.

While people on the internet think he did this to be able to live like a dog, he says it is because of his love for the animal and its kind.

Videos of him in a collie suit roaming the streets of Tokyo went viral on social media last month.

He is known by the name 'Toco' and refuses to share his real name. He had spent Rs 12 lakh to look like a dog. As per the creator, it took about 40 days to make the collie suit.

He has a YouTube channel named 'I Want to Be an Animal'. It has over 52,000 subscribers. Videos of him there show him in a cage, eating and drinking coke.

Also, there are videos of him roaming around the city in his collie costume.

“To be an animal is like a desire to transform…a desire to be something that I am not,” he had said this to New York Post, adding, his desire to imitate a collie is not sexual and that he felt “sad that people think that”.