Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Chandigarh, August 2
A Japanese man who went all the way to transform himself into a “collie”, a breed of dog, which was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet, went for his first walk in public.
Also read: Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'
The Japanese man had earlier said that it was his dream to “become and live the life of a dog”.
After months of preparation and self-discovery, he stunned others as he had his first public walk meeting other people and animals.
Toco spent Rs 12 lakh on operations that transformed him into becoming a human dog.
Toco is shown being taken for a stroll on a leash in the videos posted on Twitter. He is seen sniffing at other dogs in a park before rolling around on a road.
A Japanese man, known only as Toco, spent $16K on a realistic rough collie costume to fulfill his dream of becoming a dog.— BoreCure (@CureBore) July 28, 2023
His identity remains anonymous, even to friends and coworkers.pic.twitter.com/9sfdph3Kb5
Speaking to Daily Mail last year over why he opted to become a human dog, he said: "I don't want my hobbies to be known, especially by people I work with," adding, "They find it strange that I wish to be a dog. For the same reason, I can't show my true face."
"I rarely tell my friends because I'm afraid they'll think I'm weird," he told the Mirror in a separate interview.
"My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...
After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police
Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...
Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...
Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
The alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked
A 50-metre road stretch completely caves in following a land...