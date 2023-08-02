Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 2

A Japanese man who went all the way to transform himself into a “collie”, a breed of dog, which was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet, went for his first walk in public.

The Japanese man had earlier said that it was his dream to “become and live the life of a dog”.

After months of preparation and self-discovery, he stunned others as he had his first public walk meeting other people and animals.

Toco spent Rs 12 lakh on operations that transformed him into becoming a human dog.

Toco is shown being taken for a stroll on a leash in the videos posted on Twitter. He is seen sniffing at other dogs in a park before rolling around on a road.

Speaking to Daily Mail last year over why he opted to become a human dog, he said: "I don't want my hobbies to be known, especially by people I work with," adding, "They find it strange that I wish to be a dog. For the same reason, I can't show my true face."

"I rarely tell my friends because I'm afraid they'll think I'm weird," he told the Mirror in a separate interview.

"My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal," he said.