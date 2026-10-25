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Home / Trending / JD Vance in 'eye of the storm?' Hurricane 'Vance' sends social media into meme frenzy

JD Vance in 'eye of the storm?' Hurricane 'Vance' sends social media into meme frenzy

The previous 'Hurricane Vance' developed in 2014 and reached Category 2 strength in November

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:16 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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First at the centre of political debates and now, the eye of a hurricane — the internet has found another reason to talk about JD Vance. A storm named Vance strengthened over the Pacific on Friday, setting its sights on Mexico’s coast.

However, the hurricane has nothing to do with the US Vice-President. Its name was simply next on a pre-decided list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations’ weather agency.

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Tropical storms are named according to a system established by the WMO, with separate lists maintained for different ocean regions.

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Nevertheless, Hurricane Vance’s arrival gave social media users plenty of material for jokes, with many drawing parallels between the storm and the US Vice-President. The humour took a visual turn, too, as users edited JD Vance’s face into the eye of the hurricane.

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This is not the first time a storm named Vance has formed. The previous Hurricane Vance developed in 2014 and reached Category 2 strength in November, but weakened before making landfall. Another storm with the same name formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast in 1990, but did not hit land either.

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