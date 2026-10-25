JD Vance in 'eye of the storm?' Hurricane 'Vance' sends social media into meme frenzy

First at the centre of political debates and now, the eye of a hurricane — the internet has found another reason to talk about JD Vance. A storm named Vance strengthened over the Pacific on Friday, setting its sights on Mexico’s coast.

However, the hurricane has nothing to do with the US Vice-President. Its name was simply next on a pre-decided list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations’ weather agency.

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Tropical storms are named according to a system established by the WMO, with separate lists maintained for different ocean regions.

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Nevertheless, Hurricane Vance’s arrival gave social media users plenty of material for jokes, with many drawing parallels between the storm and the US Vice-President. The humour took a visual turn, too, as users edited JD Vance’s face into the eye of the hurricane.

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This is not the first time a storm named Vance has formed. The previous Hurricane Vance developed in 2014 and reached Category 2 strength in November, but weakened before making landfall. Another storm with the same name formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast in 1990, but did not hit land either.