DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 'Jewel thief' indeed! Rat caught 'stealing' gold and diamond ornaments in Karnataka, hides it in burrow

'Jewel thief' indeed! Rat caught 'stealing' gold and diamond ornaments in Karnataka, hides it in burrow

The staff had decided to examine the CCTV footage before contacting the police

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@archanapsp/X
Advertisement

10 diamond-studded gold rings and three necklaces go ‘missing’ from a jewellery shop in Karnataka's Tumakuru overnight. However, with no signs of a break-in or theft, the store's employees are left scratching their heads.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, instead of jumping to conclusions, the staff decided to examine the CCTV footage before contacting the police. And what they found left them baffled.

Advertisement

The offender was none other than a rat! Wait, what?

Advertisement

After identifying the 'unexpected culprit,' the store employees decided to trace the rat's movements to its burrow. And to their relief, the ornaments — worth nearly Rs 10 lakh — were recovered.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users calling it one of the most unusual jewellery ‘heist’ stories in recent memory.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts