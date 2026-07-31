'Jewel thief' indeed! Rat caught 'stealing' gold and diamond ornaments in Karnataka, hides it in burrow

10 diamond-studded gold rings and three necklaces go ‘missing’ from a jewellery shop in Karnataka's Tumakuru overnight. However, with no signs of a break-in or theft, the store's employees are left scratching their heads.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, instead of jumping to conclusions, the staff decided to examine the CCTV footage before contacting the police. And what they found left them baffled.

Advertisement

The offender was none other than a rat! Wait, what?

Advertisement

After identifying the 'unexpected culprit,' the store employees decided to trace the rat's movements to its burrow. And to their relief, the ornaments — worth nearly Rs 10 lakh — were recovered.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users calling it one of the most unusual jewellery ‘heist’ stories in recent memory.