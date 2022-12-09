Jilted lover mounts on mobile tower after girl blacklists his number, comes down only after cops arrange video call with her

Chandigarh, December 9
Neglected by lady love, a Rajasthan youth reportedly scaled up a mobile tower and threatened to kill self. He laid out the condition of climbing down before cops that the girl be called to bring him down.
The girl reportedly blacklisted his mobile number and he tried his best to make contact with her, as per ABP report. After failing all attempt, he took this extreme step.
As per police the 17-year-old, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara did the act in inebriated state. He was reportedly in relationship with the girl but she left him after a dispute between the duo.
Despite the exhortations of the cops, the boy remained firm on his stand. It wasn’t until they arranged a video call with the girl that the youth complied with them and climbed down.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM
Team of Congress central observers, led by Chhattisgarh CM B...
New CLP leader: Congress will take ‘consensus’ decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, says Mallikarjun Kharge
‘Observers sent to the hill state were seeking the individua...
FIFA World Cup: Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals
Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherland...
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bil...