Jilted lover mounts on mobile tower after girl blacklists his number, comes down only after cops arrange video call with her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 9

Neglected by lady love, a Rajasthan youth reportedly scaled up a mobile tower and threatened to kill self. He laid out the condition of climbing down before cops that the girl be called to bring him down.

The girl reportedly blacklisted his mobile number and he tried his best to make contact with her, as per ABP report. After failing all attempt, he took this extreme step.

As per police the 17-year-old, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara did the act in inebriated state. He was reportedly in relationship with the girl but she left him after a dispute between the duo.

Despite the exhortations of the cops, the boy remained firm on his stand. It wasn’t until they arranged a video call with the girl that the youth complied with them and climbed down.

#Rajasthan