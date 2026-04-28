A video from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s home office is doing rounds on social media. The now viral video shows a magnificent peacock sitting on the window sill peeping inside.

Advertisement

Visibly delighted Tharoor quipped, "He's a handsome peacock, and he's obviously a Shiv Bhakt. He is right at the mandir."

Advertisement

The video, captioned "Found myself matching with this handsome fellow," was labelled "twinning" — noting how his blue attire matched the national bird’s iridescent feathers.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashi Tharoor (@shashitharoor)

Netizens react:

Advertisement

Social media users flooded the comments with praise. Some called the moment "beautiful" and "elegant", while others took the opportunity and requested an appointment to meet him in person.

"So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," one user wrote in the comment section.

"The peacock arrived expecting to be the most flamboyant presence in the compound, saw Shashi Tharoor in matching blue, and quietly conceded!" another user wrote.

"I won't be amazed if that peacock is also well versed with some few verbology," a third joked.

"Just came back home from Shiv dol and saw your reel. You look exquisitely adorable especially with those glasses," another reacted.