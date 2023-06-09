‘Kaam aisa karo ki chaar log…’: Fervid trend across social media platforms opens floodgate of memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

Netizens while scrolling through their feed might be coming across a peculiar trend ‘kaam aisa karo ki chaar log….’

Many would be wandering what actually it is about. Well taking a nosedive into the fervid trend, the phrase is not to be taken literally and is being used to describe certain extraordinary situations exaggeratingly just for the sake of fun.

Of late, besides netizens, brands too could not resist staying away from the ardent trend in promoting their businesses. Political parties too stepped in to take dig at their opponents.

kaam aisa karo ki chaar log thooke pic.twitter.com/GSoZnWokmg — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 1, 2023

pani puri itni teekhi banao, 4 log rotey hue sukhi puri maange pic.twitter.com/hTxNfZTLg5 — zomato (@zomato) June 1, 2023

Kaam aisa karo ki log 4 counter pe ghume! pic.twitter.com/AGaXgqKKjf — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) June 2, 2023

kaam aisa karo ki chaar log kahe pic.twitter.com/P8SKsNrMmG — Shivam (@akawtfshivam) May 26, 2023

kam aisa karo ki fans aap ki charan pe ho 🙏🙏

sir jadeja ✨😌 pic.twitter.com/8wkxGIRBK8 — Rutash Harichandan (@3rd_ventricle) May 29, 2023

kaam aisa karo ki chaar log maare https://t.co/AGhD3gAlIw pic.twitter.com/wCqwy8GzGe — Hestia (@hestianeversaid) June 1, 2023

Kaam aisa karo ki chaar log tumhare saamne hath failaye pic.twitter.com/8vCij0LOPJ — shakti🌱 (@s4_shakti) June 2, 2023

Kaam aisa karo ki 4 log apna kaam chor ke bad tumko hi dekhe pic.twitter.com/DRVlIbr45r — Meghna (@Griezzmann_wife) June 2, 2023

Swag aisa rakho ki chaar log dekhe pic.twitter.com/Hx7K5DUAL7 — Meme Heist (@HeyMemeHeist) June 2, 2023

