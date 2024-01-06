Former South Africa cricketer Makhaya Ntini sings ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’ in this viral video also featuring Ravichandran Ashwin

Chandigarh, January 6
Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini sang a rendition of the Bollywood hit ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’ with Ravichandran Ashwin in a video.
Ntini's video became viral on X, most likely during the two-match Test series between South Africa and India that resulted in a 1-1 draw.
The video showed a cameo from Ntini singing the song in a very humorous manner. Many users posted funny comments.
An X user commented, “Yeh toh Nana Patekar ban Gaye Hein”.
Another wrote, “Superb, Ashwin a star on and off the field!!.”
In the viral video, Ashwin is seen addressing the CSK fans and asks Ntini to say hello to them. As a spontaneous reaction he ends up singing this song.
“Ntini is an emotion,” commented another X user.
