Home / Trending / Kabir Bedi’s vacation with 29-year-younger spouse Parveen Dusanj, celebrates 10th wedding anniversary along with 80th birthday

Couple reflects on togetherness, photos and videos go viral

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:12 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Kabir Bedi with wife Parveen Dusanj. Image via Instagram/@ikabirbedi
Actor Bedi, 80, has been trending on social media for posting vacation pictures with wife Parveen. The vacation marks the celebration of Kabir Bedi’s 80th birthday as well as the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.  In the Instagram post, he captions, CELEBRATED our 10th wedding anniversary, and 20 years of being together, as well as my birthday by escaping to a sun-kissed beach with green palms and welcoming waves. Time to remember, to reflect, to renew. Together time. Alone time. Idyllic. We're back now! #anniversary #birthday #getaway #love."

Kabir Bedi and his wife celebrated their 10th Wedding Anniversary in Goa, marking 20 years of togetherness. Their age gap is usually in the talks with netizens having varied views.

Actor Lillete Dubey commented beneath the post, “Happy bday (16th) and Anniversary! Another user @pammibothra1 commented,”Masha allah. Love is in the air keep loving keep smiling and happy together always love you both pammi.”

