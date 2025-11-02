DT
Home / Trending / Bengaluru's 'kadhai' commuter — a recipe for disaster?

Bengaluru's 'kadhai' commuter — a recipe for disaster?

The post poked fun at the man's unusual headgear, saying, "A frying pan can flip an omelette, not save a skull"

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 PM Nov 02, 2025 IST
In a video that's left many scratching their heads, a Bengaluru man was spotted riding pillion on a bike, balancing a ‘kadhai’ on his head instead of wearing a helmet. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man clutching the deep cooking pot as the bike inches through heavy traffic.

The video has sparked a heated debate online, with some people finding humour in the situation and others expressing concern about the risks involved. While some users praised the man's creativity, others pointed out that helmets are not just a fashion statement, but a lifesaver.

The video was first posted by Karnataka Portfolio on X, with the caption "Peak Bengaluru moment." The post poked fun at the man's unusual headgear, saying, "A frying pan can flip an omelette, not save a skull."

The post also urged riders to wear proper safety gear and avoid such risky shortcuts.

"When life gives you a challan, get a kadhai," a comment read. Another user wrote, "Innovation at its best!" A third reacted, "Many people fear spoiling their hair or spending money on a helmet more than dealing with a head injury."

While the video may have brought some laughter, road safety is no joke. Helmets are a must for two-wheeler riders, and there's no substitute for them.

