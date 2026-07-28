Kangana Ranaut calls Gen Z ‘generation gutter’, netizens ask 'has she forgotten ugliness in her Bollywood party days'

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks calling Gen Z protesters 'Generation Gutter' and 'cockroaches' over the Jantar Mantar protests have triggered a political controversy, drawing sharp reactions from Congress and AIMIM leaders.

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BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has sparked a major political controversy after making a series of sharp remarks against Gen Z protesters who recently participated in demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and other cities.

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Reacting to social media reels and posts shared by protesters, Ranaut described them as "puke-inducing" and criticised the language used during the demonstrations.

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"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once," she wrote on social media.

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She further questioned the upbringing of the protesters, asking, "Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?"

Kangana Ranaut calls protesters 'cockroaches'

Referring to protesters who identified themselves as "cockroaches" during the movement, Ranaut said India is "a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication."

"You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness," she wrote, adding that the videos had left her "scarred" and in need of a "digital detox."

'Generation gutter' remark draws criticism

In another post, Ranaut targeted what she described as "so-called westernised Indian women" who participated in the protests. She alleged they "proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings."

She went on to label them "Generation Gutter."

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote.

The remarks have drawn widespread criticism from opposition leaders.

One wrote: "This woman never spoke once when the NEET papers peaked or so many students committed suicide. Her own movies are worse than puke. But she has the audacity to comment on students movements", another comment read: "She and the media channel need healing from a decade which now she is accepting. Don't arm twist with Gen Z".

"She has forgotten the ugliness in her Bollywood party days," wrote one

Congress, AIMIM hit back

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap questioned Ranaut's comments and accused her of ignoring the treatment meted out to protesting students.

"The way our daughters and children were harassed, beaten, and mistreated during this protest, being a woman herself, how does she not feel the slightest remorse? I find this truly astonishing," he said.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also condemned the BJP MP's language and demanded an apology.

"If Kangana Ranaut has used such words, then it is highly condemnable. Ask her if she even knows the full form of NEET. She wouldn't know. She should apologise to the entire Gen Z. PM Modi should take cognisance of the kind of language his MPs use for Gen Z," Pathan said.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Ranaut has commented on the ongoing student protests. Earlier, she had questioned the methods adopted by demonstrators and criticised attempts to pressure the government through street protests.

Her latest remarks have reignited the debate over political discourse surrounding the student movement, with supporters and critics engaging in a heated exchange on social media.