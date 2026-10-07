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Home / Trending / Kangana Ranaut mocks Jaya Bachchan’s ‘nahi bataungi’ reply during Delhi protest

Kangana Ranaut mocks Jaya Bachchan’s ‘nahi bataungi’ reply during Delhi protest

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:46 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut
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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan after a video of her heated exchange with a reporter during the Opposition’s protest in Delhi went viral on social media.

Jaya Bachchan was participating in the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Election Commission when a reporter questioned her about a placard being carried by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien.

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When the reporter asked her about the issue, Jaya told him, “Don’t twist the matter.” When he asked her what the matter was, she replied, “Nahi bataungi” (I won’t tell you), while pushing the microphone away. The exchange was captured on video and quickly spread online.

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Kangana, who shared the video on her Instagram Stories, responded with a sarcastic comment.

“When you sit on dharna so that you can make a point in front of the whole world but when they ask you what point you want to make? Jaya B ji - ‘nahi bataungi’,”

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Kangana added laughing emojis to the post.

The latest exchange has brought renewed attention to the contrasting public positions of the two actors-turned-politicians. Kangana, a BJP MP, has previously criticised Jaya Bachchan on social media.

Jaya was among the Opposition leaders participating in the INDIA bloc demonstration in New Delhi over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest later escalated, with Delhi Police detaining Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several other MPs after an over-eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan. The detained leaders were taken to the New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp and were later released. Congress workers gathered outside the police facility, while senior leaders, including KC Venugopal and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, confronted the police deployment.

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