Kangana Ranaut vs Preeti Choudhry: Journalist roasts actress over ‘kapde utarne ki azzadi’ remarks on Gen Z women

Senior journalist Preeti ChoudHaryana's sharp rebuttal to BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has gone viral after the latter's controversial remarks about young women participating in recent student protests over the paper leak issue.

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The controversy erupted after Kangana shared a series of Instagram Stories targeting a section of Gen Z women who took part in demonstrations.

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Referring to them as "Generation Gutter," she described them using terms such as "ugly," "corrupt," "characterless," and "not good at studies," while also alleging they were "living off parents" and indulging in drugs and alcohol. Her posts drew criticism from several social media users, who accused her of making sweeping and misogynistic generalisations about young women.

Responding in her video commentary, "Preeti's Take," Choudhry on her show argued that while abusive language or inappropriate conduct during protests should be condemned, it was unfair to stereotype an entire generation of women. She said criticism of individual behaviour should not become a basis for branding all young women with derogatory labels.

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In one widely shared segment, Choudhry questioned Kangana's remarks suggesting women were seeking the "freedom to remove clothes" ("kapde utarne ki azzadi"), saying that was the point where the actor's argument lost credibility.

She maintained that women protesting government policies should not be judged differently simply because they expressed anger in public.

Kangana, meanwhile, defended her criticism by claiming that some protesters had used vulgar language and displayed indecent behaviour, arguing that her comments reflected what she described as the moral decline of a section of Gen Z.

The exchange has sparked intense debate online, with supporters of Choudhry praising her measured response and others backing Kangana's criticism of the protests.

India Today anchor Preeti Choudhry responds to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her "Ugly and Corrupt" remarks targeting Gen-Z women. PEAK LEVEL JOURNALISM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G3EoGKZTXp — Priya Purohit (@Priyaa_Purohit) July 30, 2026

The episode has reignited discussions about gendered stereotypes, political discourse and the language used by public representatives while commenting on citizens exercising their democratic right to protest.

Preeti Chaudhary cooks Kangana Ranaut again. "you lost me at 'kapde utarne ki azzadi'" After calling every Hindu girl Generation Gutter and immoral, sanghi Run-out was playing victim card blaming everyone except herself. Condition so bad that even Republic TV belts Kangana🤦 pic.twitter.com/EEJe4OKMGf — D (@Deb_livnletliv) July 29, 2026

The controversy continues to trend across social media platforms, with clips from both Kangana's Instagram posts and ChoudHaryana's commentary being widely shared.