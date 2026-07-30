DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Kangana Ranaut vs Preeti Choudhry: Journalist roasts actress over ‘kapde utarne ki azzadi’ remarks on Gen Z women

Kangana Ranaut vs Preeti Choudhry: Journalist roasts actress over ‘kapde utarne ki azzadi’ remarks on Gen Z women

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:52 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Preeti Choudhry's viral rebuttal to Kangana Ranaut's 'Gen Z gutter' remarks.
Advertisement

Senior journalist Preeti ChoudHaryana's sharp rebuttal to BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has gone viral after the latter's controversial remarks about young women participating in recent student protests over the paper leak issue.

Advertisement

The controversy erupted after Kangana shared a series of Instagram Stories targeting a section of Gen Z women who took part in demonstrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referring to them as "Generation Gutter," she described them using terms such as "ugly," "corrupt," "characterless," and "not good at studies," while also alleging they were "living off parents" and indulging in drugs and alcohol. Her posts drew criticism from several social media users, who accused her of making sweeping and misogynistic generalisations about young women.

Responding in her video commentary, "Preeti's Take," Choudhry on her show argued that while abusive language or inappropriate conduct during protests should be condemned, it was unfair to stereotype an entire generation of women. She said criticism of individual behaviour should not become a basis for branding all young women with derogatory labels.

Advertisement

In one widely shared segment, Choudhry questioned Kangana's remarks suggesting women were seeking the "freedom to remove clothes" ("kapde utarne ki azzadi"), saying that was the point where the actor's argument lost credibility.

She maintained that women protesting government policies should not be judged differently simply because they expressed anger in public.

Kangana, meanwhile, defended her criticism by claiming that some protesters had used vulgar language and displayed indecent behaviour, arguing that her comments reflected what she described as the moral decline of a section of Gen Z.

The exchange has sparked intense debate online, with supporters of Choudhry praising her measured response and others backing Kangana's criticism of the protests.

The episode has reignited discussions about gendered stereotypes, political discourse and the language used by public representatives while commenting on citizens exercising their democratic right to protest.

The controversy continues to trend across social media platforms, with clips from both Kangana's Instagram posts and ChoudHaryana's commentary being widely shared.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts