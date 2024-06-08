Kangana Ranaut's fresh social media post amid ‘emotional outburst’ triggered ‘slapping’ claims

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

Two days after the slapping incident, actress and Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut on Saturday responded to the ‘emotional outburst’ being the reason behind CISF woman constable’s action, stating that “no crime ever happens without a reason”.

Taking to X, the Bollywood actress said, “Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail.”

She said if “you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also”.

“If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies…” Kangana said in the post.

The ‘Queen’ actress also suggested to take up yoga and mediation and let off “so much grudge, hate and jealousy”.

“I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself”, she said.

