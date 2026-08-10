Kangana Ranaut’s Parliament look: Rs 35 lakh Birkin, Rs 21 lakh Rolex and a Rs 6,100 umbrella

Kangana Ranaut kept her latest Parliament look understated, but her accessories brought plenty of luxury to the outfit. The actor and BJP MP was spotted in Delhi on a rainy day wearing a soft blue saree as she headed to Parliament.

Advertisement

While her traditional saree look was simple and elegant, her black Hermès Birkin bag immediately caught attention. The luxury handbag, paired with a Rolex watch and a printed umbrella, added a high-fashion edge to her otherwise minimal ensemble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut wears a soft blue saree to Parliament

Kangana chose a pale blue Eri silk saree from the Northeast. The saree featured a soft finish and a delicate border, giving the traditional outfit an understated appeal.

Advertisement

She paired it with a simple white, short-sleeved blouse and kept the draping classic. The pallu was neatly placed over her shoulder, while the rest of the saree was wrapped around her waist.

Kangana kept her jewellery minimal, allowing the saree and accessories to take centre stage.

Her black Hermes Birkin stole the spotlight

The biggest statement piece was Kangana’s black Hermès Birkin in Togo leather. The structured handbag featured the brand’s signature top handles and gold hardware.

The Birkin is estimated to be worth around Rs 35 lakh, according to Farfetch. Its black finish created a striking contrast against Kangana’s pale blue saree, instantly making it the standout accessory in her Parliament OOTD.

Kangana also wore a Rs 21 lakh Rolex

Adding another dose of luxury to the look, Kangana wore a Rolex Lady-Datejust featuring a chocolate brown dial.

The timepiece is estimated to cost around Rs 21 lakh, further elevating the otherwise understated saree ensemble.

Her Rs 6,100 umbrella matched the look

With rain adding an unexpected element to the Delhi outing, Kangana was also seen carrying a printed umbrella from Good Earth, priced at around Rs 6,100.

The aqua-toned umbrella featured tropical-inspired prints on the top and a graphic chevron pattern underneath. It was finished with a wooden handle.

Rather than looking like a purely practical addition for the rainy weather, the umbrella complemented the colour palette of Kangana’s blue saree.

Kangana’s Parliament OOTD blended simplicity with luxury

Kangana Ranaut’s latest Parliament look was a study in understated Indian dressing with carefully chosen luxury accessories. The pale blue Eri silk saree and white blouse kept the outfit elegant and traditional, while the Rs 35 lakh Birkin, Rs 21 lakh Rolex and Rs 6,100 umbrella ensured that the look did not go unnoticed.