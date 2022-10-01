'Karan-Arjun': Virat Kohli and Babar Azam wearing same shirt in their childhood photos stuns netizens

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 1

A cricket fan shared childhood pictures of Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam wearing same shirts. Netizens were amazed to see the picture as kids and they looked so similar.

Both Kohli and Babar are rated greats in the world of cricket. Also, off the field, the two share a great bond.

Interestingly, on Friday, 27-year-old Babar joined the elusive list of T20I batters as he became the joint-fastest player to reach 3,000 runs drawing level with Virat Kohli. Apparently, both players reached the milestone in 81 innings.

A recent video of the two before the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE exchanging pleasantries had also gone viral.

The Twitter user shared two pictures of Babar and Kohli from their childhood and it too went insanely viral in no time.

How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts 😭



That bowl cut 🥰 pic.twitter.com/85PYXR6tyA — Masab Aqeel Janjua (@MasabAqeelreal) September 27, 2022

Destined for greatness!

Btw those flannel shirts are love. ❤️ https://t.co/1j90zoNtkS — Osama Zafar (@phuppo_jan) September 27, 2022

#Cricket #Pakistan #virat kohli