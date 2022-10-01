'Karan-Arjun': Virat Kohli and Babar Azam wearing same shirt in their childhood photos stuns netizens

Chandigarh, October 1
A cricket fan shared childhood pictures of Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam wearing same shirts. Netizens were amazed to see the picture as kids and they looked so similar.
Both Kohli and Babar are rated greats in the world of cricket. Also, off the field, the two share a great bond.
Interestingly, on Friday, 27-year-old Babar joined the elusive list of T20I batters as he became the joint-fastest player to reach 3,000 runs drawing level with Virat Kohli. Apparently, both players reached the milestone in 81 innings.
A recent video of the two before the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE exchanging pleasantries had also gone viral.
The Twitter user shared two pictures of Babar and Kohli from their childhood and it too went insanely viral in no time.
How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts 😭— Masab Aqeel Janjua (@MasabAqeelreal) September 27, 2022
That bowl cut 🥰 pic.twitter.com/85PYXR6tyA
Destined for greatness!— Osama Zafar (@phuppo_jan) September 27, 2022
Btw those flannel shirts are love. ❤️ https://t.co/1j90zoNtkS
karan arjun https://t.co/u6dX44vMze— hiba pakistani🇵🇰٩(*˘︶˘*).｡♡ (@hibafasihi) September 27, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...