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Home / Trending / Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to runaway couple on India’s Got Latent

Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to runaway couple on India’s Got Latent

The heartwarming moments from the episode came after Samay Raina asked contestant Vijendra Rajak about his dream

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:57 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Photo credit: File photo and vijendra_rajak_igt/Instagram
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Punjabi singer Karan Aujla gifted an all-expenses-paid Maldives vacation to a runaway couple during his guest appearance on Samay Raina's hit comedy talent show, India’s Got Latent.

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The heartwarming moments from the episode came after Samay Raina asked contestant Vijendra Rajak about his dream. To which the contestant replied that he wanted to visit the Maldives.

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During the interaction, Rajak and his wife revealed that they had eloped and had tied the knot because their families did not approve of their relationship.

Moved by their story, Aujla, who was a special panelist alongside comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua, decided to gift them an all-expenses-paid trip to the Maldives. The singer’s gesture stunned the couple.

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