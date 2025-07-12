Kareena Kapoor was ‘attacked’ after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, claims Ronit Roy

After Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder at his Bandra home on January 16, shocking new details have emerged.

Actor Ronit Roy, whose security team was hired afterward, revealed that when Kareena Kapoor was returning home from the hospital, her car was surrounded by a crowd and slightly attacked.

The incident left her shaken.

Ronit said Kareena then asked him to personally bring Saif home, which he did with police support and added security.

He also advised major security upgrades to Saif’s building, which were implemented.

“Saif was returning home after being discharged from the hospital. There was a huge crowd and media everywhere. When Kareena was also heading back home from the hospital, her car was slightly attacked. So she got scared," adding: “Since there was media around, people also got too close, and her car was shaken a bit. That’s when she asked me to bring Saif home. So I went to pick him up, and once he reached home, our security was already in place, and we also had strong support from the police force. Now, everything is fine, " Ronit revealed in a recent interview with Hindi Rush.

Saif suffered serious injuries near his spine but has since recovered. The accused attacker is in custody.

Currently, Saif and Kareena are vacationing in London with their sons Jeh and Taimur.