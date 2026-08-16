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Home / Trending / Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for Saif Ali Khan gives fans glimpse into their life together

Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for Saif Ali Khan gives fans glimpse into their life together

Kareena celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 56th birthday by sharing unseen pictures on Instagram, calls him her 'forever ride or die'

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:28 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Image credit/ANI
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Kareena Kapoor Khan made husband Saif Ali Khan's 56th birthday a little more special with a sweet social media post.

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The actress shared a series of personal pictures with the actor and called him her "forever ride or die", giving fans a glimpse of their family moments away from the spotlight.

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On Sunday, Bebo shared several pictures featuring Saif, including moments from their vacations and trips. The actress also mentioned that all the pictures she shared had Saif's approval. The post offered a glimpse into their personal moments, with the couple seen enjoying time together during their travels.

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Along with the pictures, she spoke about her bond with the actor and joked that life would be "boring" without him.

Sharing the birthday post on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die...how boring would life be without you... This insta post pictures are all approved by him loves it when I post his pictures"" Take a look

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Kareena and Saif, who got married in 2012, are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. The pictures shared by the actress gave fans a look at the family's time together away from their busy schedules.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in 'Haiwaan', which also stars Akshay Kumar.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.'Haiwaan' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

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