Karnataka teacher burns 3-year-old's genitals for frequently urinating in underpants

Chandigarh, September 4
A heart wrenching incident has surfaced from Karnataka where a 3-year-old child’s genitals were burnt by his teacher as former perpetually relieves himself in his shorts, police said on Friday.
The incident is from an Anganwadi daycare centre in Karnataka's Tumkur district.
The purported incident took place on Monday but came to fore on Friday when parents of the victim registered an FIR against the teacher.
As per the FIR, the teacher, along with her assistant, used lit matchsticks to burn the child’s private part.
The boy was admitted to government hospital and was later discharged after the treatment.
The teacher issued an apology to the parents and wanted to resolve the matter to escape legal action.
The child’s family, however, insisted on strict action and got an FIR registered.
