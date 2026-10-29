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Home / Trending / Karwa Chauth 2026: When will the Moon be visible in your city?

Karwa Chauth 2026: When will the Moon be visible in your city?

The Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:17 pm on October 29, though the timing varies depending on the location

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:39 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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On Karwa Chauth, married women traditionally observe the fast to pray for their husbands’ well-being and long life. Pic: iStock
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Karwa Chauth is being observed across India on Thursday, October 29, and if you are observing the fast this year, knowing the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat and city-wise Moonrise timings is important.

According to published Panchang timings, the puja muhurat on October 29 is from approximately 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi is expected to begin at around 1:06 am and end at approximately 10:09 pm on the same day.

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The Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:17 pm on October 29, though the timing varies depending on the location.

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Expected Moonrise timings for major cities:

  • New Delhi: 8:17 pm
  • Noida: 8:16 pm
  • Ghaziabad: 8:16 pm
  • Gurugram: 8:18 pm
  • Chandigarh: 8:12 pm–8:17 pm
  • Ludhiana: 8:11 pm
  • Amritsar: 8:11 pm
  • Dehradun: 8:02 pm
  • Haridwar: 8:03 pm
  • Lucknow: 8:06 pm
  • Prayagraj: 8:39 pm
  • Kolkata: 7:47 pm
  • Mumbai: 9:00 pm
  • Pune: 8:58 pm
  • Hyderabad: 8:41 pm
  • Bengaluru: 8:55 pm

Things to remember

Those observing Karwa Chauth should check the Moonrise and puja timings for their respective cities, as a single timing may not apply across the country.

Those observing a strict fast, particularly one without water, should also consider their health. People with underlying medical conditions or those taking medicines that require food or water should seek medical advice before fasting.

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