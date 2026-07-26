Kerala dental students surprise caretaker 'Johnny Chettan' with his portrait, Internet calls him 'pure soul'

A heartwarming moment from Kerala has won over social media users after a group of dental students surprised their college caretaker with a thoughtful gift — a hand-drawn portrait created especially for him.

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The emotional gesture took place at St Gregorios Dental College, where students came together to honour their much-loved caretaker, popularly known as 'Johnny Chettan'.

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The moment was shared on Instagram by student Haripriyah Hamesh who captioned it: “Pure soul.”

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In the video, Johnny Chettan stands surrounded by students as they present him with a neatly wrapped package. Smiling with curiosity, he unwraps the gift and finds a beautifully hand-drawn portrait of himself inside.

Clearly touched by the gesture, he smiles warmly, thanks the students and then posing for photographs alongside the students while holding the artwork.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haripriyah (@haripriya.hamesh)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Moments like these are priceless.” Another reacted, “Purest soul.” A third commented, “Touching lives one pencil stroke at a time.”