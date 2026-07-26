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Home / Trending / Kerala dental students surprise caretaker 'Johnny Chettan' with his portrait, Internet calls him 'pure soul'

Kerala dental students surprise caretaker 'Johnny Chettan' with his portrait, Internet calls him 'pure soul'

The moment was shared on Instagram by student Haripriyah Hamesh who captioned it: 'Pure soul'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:28 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A heartwarming moment from Kerala has won over social media users after a group of dental students surprised their college caretaker with a thoughtful gift — a hand-drawn portrait created especially for him.

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The emotional gesture took place at St Gregorios Dental College, where students came together to honour their much-loved caretaker, popularly known as 'Johnny Chettan'.

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The moment was shared on Instagram by student Haripriyah Hamesh who captioned it: “Pure soul.”

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In the video, Johnny Chettan stands surrounded by students as they present him with a neatly wrapped package. Smiling with curiosity, he unwraps the gift and finds a beautifully hand-drawn portrait of himself inside.

Clearly touched by the gesture, he smiles warmly, thanks the students and then posing for photographs alongside the students while holding the artwork.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Moments like these are priceless.” Another reacted, “Purest soul.” A third commented, “Touching lives one pencil stroke at a time.”

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