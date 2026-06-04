Kerala 'Islamic-friendly gym' sparks debate; all faiths welcome, but why the label?

A fitness centre in Kerala's Palakkad district has sparked a debate after announcing itself as an "Islamic-friendly gym", with critics questioning the use of a religious label for a commercial fitness facility.

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The controversy began when Nawaz Muthu T, owner of a gym in Puthunagaram, released a promotional video describing the facility as Kerala's first "Islamic-friendly gym".

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The video quickly went viral, drawing criticism from social media users who questioned whether the gym was intended exclusively for Muslims.

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Following the backlash, the original video was removed and Nawaz issued a clarification, stressing that the facility is open to people of all faiths.

"A lot of people say this is a Muslim gym or a gym only for Muslims. I have never said that. Everyone is welcome," he said in a new video.

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What does the gym offer?

According to Nawaz, the term "Islamic-friendly" refers to the gym's operating practices rather than membership restrictions.

Key features include:

No loud music inside the facility; members may use headphones if they wish to listen to music.

Separate workout timings and designated spaces for men and women.

Male trainers for male members and female trainers for female members.

Women members are expected to follow a modest dress code, including wearing a hijab.

Membership is open to people of all religions.

The gym is not a new venture but an existing fitness centre that has been operating for nearly 15 years and is currently being renovated.

Why was the concept introduced?

Nawaz said the initiative aims to cater to people who avoid conventional gyms because of mixed-gender workout spaces or the presence of loud music.

"A lot of Muslims live according to Islamic principles. They don't listen to music and many women are uncomfortable exercising in mixed spaces. There are people who have not been able to access gyms until now," he said.

He added that even some of his relatives and family members had avoided gyms for similar reasons.

Mixed reactions online

The clarification has done little to end the debate, with social media users remaining divided.

Supporters argued that separate workout areas could encourage more women to join fitness centres.

"It is not at all a bad idea to have separate gyms or workout spaces for both genders. More women may feel comfortable joining," one user wrote on X.

Another user said the model simply caters to a specific customer segment and does not force other gyms to adopt similar practices.

However, critics continued to question the use of the term "Islamic-friendly", arguing that public spaces and businesses should avoid religion-based branding.

"What is the need to create a religion-based division everywhere?" one user asked, while another described the concept as a step backwards.

The debate has highlighted broader questions around religious accommodation, personal choice and inclusivity in commercial spaces, even as the gym owner insists that the facility is open to everyone irrespective of faith.