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Home / Trending / Kerala man cycles 7,000 km to Everest Base Camp, but without front wheel

Kerala man cycles 7,000 km to Everest Base Camp, but without front wheel

Saneed has been performing bicycle stunts for nearly 12 years

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:55 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Meet Saneed, a professional stunt cyclist from Kerala, who is currently travelling towards Nepal and plans to reach Everest Base Camp as part of his ‘Say No to Drugs’ awareness drive — without a front wheel.

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Saneed shared that he had earlier completed a ride from Kerala to Kashmir on a bicycle without a front wheel and is now attempting the ride from Kerala to Everest Base Camp.

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Graduate in civil engineering

A graduate in civil engineering and interior designing, Saneed has been performing bicycle stunts for nearly 12 years. He also trains Indian Army personnel in parade stunt performances.

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According to Saneed, he usually rides between 50 and 60 km a day, while his longest single-day journey has been 150 km. He said the distance he covers depends on factors such as road conditions and weather, with strong winds making it especially challenging to maintain balance on the modified bicycle.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote: “BTW what’s wrong with having a front wheel in the bicycle?" Another pointed out, “WHY? That thing is called a bi-cycle for a reason bro."

A third reacted, “Bro travelled without the front wheel just to confuse the people who take drugs and to divert their attention." Another sarcastically wondered, “Bro, is he running this while high on drugs himself?"

“He can probably think about his and others safety first," another wrote.

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