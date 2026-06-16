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Home / Trending / Kerala man goes out of his way to help US woman tourist, restores her faith in humanity

Kerala man goes out of his way to help US woman tourist, restores her faith in humanity

DHL employee travels 14 hours to return her debit card

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:54 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Photo; Instagram @indiawitkin
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A heart-warming story from Kerala has gone viral attracting people’s attention after a US tourist lost her debit card while travelling to Thiruvananthapuram. She shared how a local man went out of the way to return it.

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The traveler, who goes by the name India Witkin on social media, recalled leaving her debit card inside an ATM machine in a small beach town in Kerala while travelling solo through India. She said she didn’t realise the card was missing until she reached the capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

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According to her post, she had earlier visited a DHL office, where she exchanged her number with an employee. After realising that she had lost her debit card, she contacted the person and asked if he could check whether the card was still at the ATM.

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The search seemed unlikely to succeed. However, nearly 24 hours later, the employee informed her that the card has been found lying on top of the ATM machine.

The challenge then became getting the card back as the tourist was supposed to leave India in 36 hours, but what happened next left the tourist as well as the internet amazed.

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Later that evening, the DHL employee called her. The man had reportedly travelled nearly six hours in a tuk-tuk with two of his friends to return her card. The journey took around 14 hours in total, according to the traveller. She in return offered him money but he refused. Instead he invited the traveller and her family to visit him when they come to Kerala again.

The employee’s name, the tourist revealed, was Krishna and she wrote, “Krishna, the Hindu god of love, compassion and protection. Tell me Karma doesn’t exist. Hopefully this story restores your faith in humanity because it did for me.”

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