Kerela tailor, 59, conquers Everest Base Camp solo with YouTube training

Vasanthi Cheruveettil, a 59-year-old tailor from Thalipparamba, Kannur, Kerala, has achieved a remarkable feat by completing a solo trek to the Everest Base Camp without any formal training.

Relying solely on YouTube tutorials for preparation, she embarked on her journey from Surke, Nepal, on February 15 and reached the base camp on February 23, 2025.

To prepare for the demanding trek, Vasanthi dedicated four months to rigorous self-training. Her regimen included daily four-hour walks, intensive workouts, and practicing in trekking boots to adapt to the terrain.

She also learned Hindi through online resources to communicate effectively during her expedition.

Upon reaching the base camp, situated at an altitude of 5,364 meters, Vasanthi celebrated by donning a traditional Kerala kasavu saree over her trekking attire and proudly waving the Indian flag.

Reflecting on the moment, she expressed overwhelming emotions, stating that the cold breeze and the significance of her achievement brought tears to her eyes.

This accomplishment is not Vasanthi's first solo venture. In May 2024, she traveled alone to Thailand, undeterred by societal expectations regarding solo female travelers. Inspired by her two sons, Vineeth and Vivek, she pursued her passion for exploration.

Now, she sets her sights on her next dream: visiting the Great Wall of China.

Vasanthi's journey exemplifies resilience and the pursuit of dreams, challenging age and societal norms.

Her story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that with determination and self-belief, extraordinary achievements are within reach.