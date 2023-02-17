‘Kill me here, but I will smoke’: Woman creates ruckus mid-air; strips, rants at crew for not being allowed to smoke in flight

Chandigarh, February 17
The strange saga of airlines seems not to be ending sometime sooner. From inebriated guy peeing on fellow passenger to man engaging in verbal spat with the cabin crew member over serving food, the unpleasant experiences witnessed on board have become rampant of late. Now, a fresh incident in the nasty streak has surfaced where a woman allegedly stripped off, and tried to enter the cockpit of the plane.
She also reportedly cursed many of her co-passengers and said they will die mid-flight.
As per a report in The Mirror, 49-year-old, identified as Anzhelika Moskvitina, locked herself in toilet of the Russian Aeroflot flight, where she was apparently smoking.
After moving out, she allegedly got stripped and tried to break into the cockpit. She even yelled at many fellow travellers. When her unruly behaviour went on unbridled, she was put in handcuffs on the captain’s orders.
The cabin crew tried to calm her down stating that she was violating the behaviour rules on the plane and there were children on board as well.
As the crew members sought to get her dressed back, she kept yelling at them saying, "Please go away from me. Kill me here, but I will smoke."
However she was taken into custody after flight landed at Moscow’s SheremetyevoAirport.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT
Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...
EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it
Says MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 pc votes polle...
George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP
Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...
Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered the Lt Governor to...