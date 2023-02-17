‘Kill me here, but I will smoke’: Woman creates ruckus mid-air; strips, rants at crew for not being allowed to smoke in flight

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

The strange saga of airlines seems not to be ending sometime sooner. From inebriated guy peeing on fellow passenger to man engaging in verbal spat with the cabin crew member over serving food, the unpleasant experiences witnessed on board have become rampant of late. Now, a fresh incident in the nasty streak has surfaced where a woman allegedly stripped off, and tried to enter the cockpit of the plane.

She also reportedly cursed many of her co-passengers and said they will die mid-flight.

As per a report in The Mirror, 49-year-old, identified as Anzhelika Moskvitina, locked herself in toilet of the Russian Aeroflot flight, where she was apparently smoking.

After moving out, she allegedly got stripped and tried to break into the cockpit. She even yelled at many fellow travellers. When her unruly behaviour went on unbridled, she was put in handcuffs on the captain’s orders.

The cabin crew tried to calm her down stating that she was violating the behaviour rules on the plane and there were children on board as well.

As the crew members sought to get her dressed back, she kept yelling at them saying, "Please go away from me. Kill me here, but I will smoke."

However she was taken into custody after flight landed at Moscow’s SheremetyevoAirport.