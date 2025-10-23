DT
Kim Kardashian's parenting style under fire after 12-year-old daughter rocks fake tattoos, piercings

"Bro, I'm 15 and my momma won't even let me get a simple nose piercing," a user reacted on Instagram

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:45 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
northwsst/Instagram
North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West, has ignited a heated debate on social media with her latest bold look. The pre-teen debuted a dramatic new style at an OsamaSon concert with friends, featuring fake face tattoos, bright blue contact lenses and a faux septum piercing.

North West's edgy ensemble included glittery blue braids, dramatic fake lashes, henna designs on her hands, and a matching blue manicure. She paired the look with an oversized black graphic tee, multiple necklaces, and a diamond-studded Vivienne Westwood chain. Her friends coordinated their outfits in complementary colours, with one sporting pink braids and eye contacts and the other featuring neon green.

The reaction on social media was swift and divided.

While some users praised North's creativity and self-expression, others expressed concern and criticism. One user commented, "Age 12, poor parenting, lost the child in her a long time ago." Another user wrote, "This is scary," while a third added, "Poor parental care." Some users couldn't help but joke about the look, with one saying, "What in the Kanye West is happening?"

This comes just days after Kim Kardashian admitted she had made mistakes with some of North's fashion choices. Over the summer, the reality star faced backlash after dressing her daughter in a corset during an outing in Rome.

