‘King’ Kohli debuts new look ahead of IPL 2026, fans can’t keep calm

Virat Kohli has set social media abuzz after unveiling a striking new hairstyle ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2026 season.

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The former Indian captain debuted his sharp new look in a recent Instagram post shared by celebrity hairstylist Jordan Tabakman. Known for styling some of the biggest names in cricket, Tabakman has previously worked with players like Hardik Pandya.

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In the viral video, Kohli sports a clean razor fade on the sides with a messy top, giving him a sharp and modern look, adding to his already iconic persona.

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The look was revealed just weeks before the start of the next season of the Indian Premier League, where Kohli is expected to return in full form for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Within hours of the post going live, fans flooded the comment section saying, “Virat bhai aap bhi photo dikha ke baal kaat te ho?”

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Others joked that the cricketer was “already winning IPL 2026 with the haircut alone.”

Kohli has long been known as a trendsetter in both fitness and men’s grooming, and his hairstyles often spark trends among fans and barbers alike.

For many supporters, Kohli’s fresh style symbolises something bigger, a renewed energy heading into another IPL season.