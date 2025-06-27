'Kitne toofan uthaye aankhon ne': At star-studded 'Umrao Jaan' event, Rekha casts her spell again

“Kitne toofan uthaye aankhon ne, naav yaadon ki doobti hi nahi… tujhse milne ki, tujhko paane ki koi tadbeer soojhti hi nahi.” These haunting lines from Umrao Jaan (1981), delivered by the incomparable Rekha, continue to echo in the hearts of cinephiles. Her graceful moves on 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' are still admired by one and all. And now, the timeless classic is set to cast its spell once again — Umrao Jaan re-releases in cinemas today.

To mark the occasion, director Muzaffar Ali and Rekha hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday. The event turned into a glittering tribute to the film’s legacy, attended by Bollywood’s finest, including AR Rahman, Tabu, Anil Kapoor and more.

Rekha, true to her iconic image, looked ethereal in a traditional white outfit adorned with golden embroidery — a look that reminded of her unforgettable character in the movie.

The evening saw several heartwarming moments — Tabu seen giving Rekha a long, affectionate embrace, Alia Bhatt paying homage to the legend by channelling Rekha’s Silsila era look in a soft pink saree and Rekha breaking out in an impromptu dance with Anil Kapoor.

Here’s a glimpse at the galaxy of stars who came together to celebrate a film that remains etched in Indian cinema’s history.

