Home / Trending / 'Kitne toofan uthaye aankhon ne': At star-studded 'Umrao Jaan' event, Rekha casts her spell again

Alia Bhatt recreates Rekha's 'Silsila' look in a pink saree, Tabu gives Rekha a long, affectionate embrace and many other heartwarming moments surface from the special screening event in Mumbai on Thursday
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:53 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Bollywood actors Tabu, Alia Bhatt and others paid rich tributes to Rekha and others associated with the movie 'Umrao Jaan' during its special screening ahead of its re-release, in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI
“Kitne toofan uthaye aankhon ne, naav yaadon ki doobti hi nahi… tujhse milne ki, tujhko paane ki koi tadbeer soojhti hi nahi.” These haunting lines from Umrao Jaan (1981), delivered by the incomparable Rekha, continue to echo in the hearts of cinephiles. Her graceful moves on 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' are still admired by one and all. And now, the timeless classic is set to cast its spell once again — Umrao Jaan re-releases in cinemas today.

To mark the occasion, director Muzaffar Ali and Rekha hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday. The event turned into a glittering tribute to the film’s legacy, attended by Bollywood’s finest, including AR Rahman, Tabu, Anil Kapoor and more.

Rekha, true to her iconic image, looked ethereal in a traditional white outfit adorned with golden embroidery — a look that reminded of her unforgettable character in the movie.

The evening saw several heartwarming moments — Tabu seen giving Rekha a long, affectionate embrace, Alia Bhatt paying homage to the legend by channelling Rekha’s Silsila era look in a soft pink saree and Rekha breaking out in an impromptu dance with Anil Kapoor.

Here’s a glimpse at the galaxy of stars who came together to celebrate a film that remains etched in Indian cinema’s history.

Bollywood actor Rekha during the special screening and theatrical re-release of the film Umrao Jaan, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 26. PTI Photo
Actors Tabu and Rekha in a warm embrace during the event. PTI
Actor Alia Bhatt poses for pictures at the event. PTI
Bollywood actor Hema Malini during the special screening. PTI
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor poses for pictures. PTI
Rekha with Simi Garewal. PTI
Rekha with Anil Kapoor. PTI
Rekha with music composer AR Rahman. PTI

