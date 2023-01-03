Kolkata man shells out Rs 2.5 lakh to install life-like statue of his deceased wife at home, places it on sofa at her favourite spot

Chandigarh, January 3
In a heart-warming gesture, a sexagenarian man in Kolkata spends Rs 2.5 lakh to install life-like statue of his deceased wife, who he lost to Covid during second wave of the disease.
Tapas Sandilya, a retired government employee, lost his wife Indrani in 'fatal' wave of Covid-19 in 2021. To commemorate her and cherish her memories, Tapas got a 30 kg silicone figure of Indrani placed on a sofa at her favourite spot in their house.
Besides this, the statue was embellished with gold jewellery which Indrani used to love. A silk saree, that she wore at her son’s reception, was also wrapped around the statue neatly.
The statue reportedly took six months to complete and it was inspired by by the lifelike statue of Isckon temple's founder, ACBhaktivedanta Swami, which the couple earlier spotted, as per TOI.
Indrani succumbed to Covid on May 4, 2021, and ever since then Tapas had cravings to fulfil her wish.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...