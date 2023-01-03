Kolkata man shells out Rs 2.5 lakh to install life-like statue of his deceased wife at home, places it on sofa at her favourite spot

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 3

In a heart-warming gesture, a sexagenarian man in Kolkata spends Rs 2.5 lakh to install life-like statue of his deceased wife, who he lost to Covid during second wave of the disease.

Tapas Sandilya, a retired government employee, lost his wife Indrani in 'fatal' wave of Covid-19 in 2021. To commemorate her and cherish her memories, Tapas got a 30 kg silicone figure of Indrani placed on a sofa at her favourite spot in their house.

Besides this, the statue was embellished with gold jewellery which Indrani used to love. A silk saree, that she wore at her son’s reception, was also wrapped around the statue neatly.

The statue reportedly took six months to complete and it was inspired by by the lifelike statue of Isckon temple's founder, ACBhaktivedanta Swami, which the couple earlier spotted, as per TOI.

Indrani succumbed to Covid on May 4, 2021, and ever since then Tapas had cravings to fulfil her wish.