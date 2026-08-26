Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad removed after Kangana Ranaut says ‘can’t tie Rakhi in bikini’; brand cites respect for culture

A jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon a day after she defended the campaign against online criticism over her outfit.

Advertisement

The ad had sparked a debate on social media, with several users questioning whether Sanon’s off-white ensemble, featuring a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt, was appropriate for a campaign linked to the traditional festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On August 25, Sanon responded to the criticism in an Instagram post, saying the essence of festivals lies in emotions and traditions rather than clothing.

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Sanon said the bond and prayers for health, happiness and long life also extended to their dogs because “they are family”.

She also questioned the practice of judging women’s respect for culture based on their clothes.

“Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, the brand issued a statement on Instagram announcing that it had withdrawn the advertisement.

“We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals,” the brand said, adding that it had always believed in celebrating such occasions with the entire family.

“If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media,” it said.

The controversy had also drawn criticism from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. On August 24, she questioned the festive appropriateness of Sanon’s outfit while saying women today have a wide range of clothing choices.

“It’s is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes... from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments?”, Ranaut wrote.