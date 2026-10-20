'Kuch chahiye toh bata dena': Lucknow fan walks 2,390 km to meet Hardik Pandya, gets hug and ticket home

Meet Ravi Kumar Rawat, a fan from Lucknow who walked nearly 2,390 kilometres in the hope of meeting Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Travelling on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai and then Bengaluru, Rawat got more than just a meeting with his idol.

Ravi reportedly began his journey in Lucknow and walked nearly 1,400 kilometres to reach Mumbai. He then continued towards Bengaluru, covering another 990 kilometres to meet Hardik.

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The clip was shred by @ravi_rawat_000_king on Instagram and the video has since garnered 43.8 million views.

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In the video, Hardik can be heard telling Ravi, “Kuch chahiye toh bata dena.” The cricketer also asked his manager to arrange a return ticket for the fan and checked if he needed anything else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kumar (@ravi_rawat_000_king)

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kumar (@ravi_rawat_000_king)

Hardik shifted his base from Mumbai to Bengaluru earlier this year as he continues his recovery from an injury at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.