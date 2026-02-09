DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Trending / Kung Fu meets AI: Robots join Shaolin monks in China for training session

Kung Fu meets AI: Robots join Shaolin monks in China for training session

"Shaolin Kung Fu moves are already difficult, yet these robots can imitate them," a user reacted on X

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:20 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
In a groundbreaking fusion of tradition and technology, humanoid robots are practicing Shaolin Kung Fu alongside monks at China's iconic Shaolin Temple. The robots, developed by Shanghai-based AgiBot, are mimicking martial arts movements and performing choreographed routines with precision, leaving many in awe.

The viral videos have sparked a mix of reactions, with some praising China's technological advancements and others expressing concerns about the future implications. These scenes have shocked many because they depict machines performing exercises that have been passed down through centuries of human discipline and spiritual practice.

One user commented, "I think Shaolin Kung Fu moves are already extremely difficult, yet these robots can actually imitate them. It's truly amazing," while another called it "Great innovation".

A third wrote, “The bad ideas just keep piling on.” Another bluntly warned, “We are cooked.”

The collaboration aims to create detailed digital archives of techniques passed down for 1,500 years, potentially pioneering new applications for humanoid robots in cultural education and physical training systems worldwide.

