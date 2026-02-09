Kung Fu meets AI: Robots join Shaolin monks in China for training session

In a groundbreaking fusion of tradition and technology, humanoid robots are practicing Shaolin Kung Fu alongside monks at China's iconic Shaolin Temple. The robots, developed by Shanghai-based AgiBot, are mimicking martial arts movements and performing choreographed routines with precision, leaving many in awe.

The viral videos have sparked a mix of reactions, with some praising China's technological advancements and others expressing concerns about the future implications. These scenes have shocked many because they depict machines performing exercises that have been passed down through centuries of human discipline and spiritual practice.

Shaolin Temple has started practicing kung fu with robots. pic.twitter.com/iqwXviQgv5 — Science girl (@sciencegirl) February 5, 2026

One user commented, "I think Shaolin Kung Fu moves are already extremely difficult, yet these robots can actually imitate them. It's truly amazing," while another called it "Great innovation".

A third wrote, “The bad ideas just keep piling on.” Another bluntly warned, “We are cooked.”

The collaboration aims to create detailed digital archives of techniques passed down for 1,500 years, potentially pioneering new applications for humanoid robots in cultural education and physical training systems worldwide.