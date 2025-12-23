DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / 'We are biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya mock India in viral video

'We are biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya mock India in viral video

The video, shared by Lalit Modi on Instagram, shows the two enjoying a party in London, with Modi saying, 'We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India'

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:13 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: A video grab/ Instagram
Advertisement

Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are making headlines again with a viral video where they joke about being India’s “biggest fugitives”.

Advertisement

The video, shared by Lalit Modi on Instagram, shows the two enjoying a party in London, with Lalit Modi saying, “We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India.”

Advertisement

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing them of mocking Indian authorities and questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement.

Advertisement

Lalit Modi’s caption, “Let me do something to break the internet down again. Wat your heart out with envy,” has only added fuel to the fire.

“What a mockery they have made of the Indian government,” one user commented.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts