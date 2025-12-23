'We are biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya mock India in viral video

Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are making headlines again with a viral video where they joke about being India’s “biggest fugitives”.

The video, shared by Lalit Modi on Instagram, shows the two enjoying a party in London, with Lalit Modi saying, “We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India.”

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing them of mocking Indian authorities and questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement.

Lalit Modi’s caption, “Let me do something to break the internet down again. Wat your heart out with envy,” has only added fuel to the fire.

“What a mockery they have made of the Indian government,” one user commented.