Home / Trending / Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya sing 'I did it my way' at lavish London party; video sparks outrage

Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya sing 'I did it my way' at lavish London party; video sparks outrage

Instagram post by former IPL commissioner shows him and Mallya singing at luxury gathering
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Screengrab of the video shared by Lalit Modi about lavish party in London which also had fugitive Vijay Mallya as one of the high profile guest
Fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya were seen singing Frank Sinatra’s iconic song “I Did It My Way” at a grand party hosted by Modi in London.

The video, shared by Modi himself on Instagram, has gone viral, drawing public outrage and renewed scrutiny over the lavish lifestyles of individuals wanted by Indian agencies.

The high-profile event was reportedly attended by over 310 guests, including celebrities, close friends, and family members from across the globe. Former RCB cricketer Chris Gayle also attended the party and shared an Instagram story featuring a photo with Modi and Mallya, captioned: “We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening,” tagging both men.

Modi, the former IPL commissioner, added a cheeky caption to his video post:

“Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family... Thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special nights for me. Hope this video doesn’t break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that’s what I do best.”

The video has triggered sharp reactions on social media, with users questioning how the two high-profile fugitives continue to host and attend such lavish parties in London despite facing serious legal charges in India.

Both Vijay Mallya, accused in a  Rs 9,000 crore loan default case, and Lalit Modi, wanted for financial irregularities linked to the IPL, have remained outside India for years, evading extradition.

