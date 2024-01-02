'Let's celebrate separately at our own homes': Introverts 'socialise' on their special day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 2

World Introvert Day is celebrated worldwide on January 2. Thus, Introvert Day is a great opportunity for you or someone you know to unwind and celebrate your solitude if you or they like to be alone, spend time alone, avoid loud parties, or spend time with people who talk too much.

Netizens have posted a range of comments on X. A user posted a meme which read, “Ew! People, I love being an introvert. Another user wrote, “Introverts unite! We’re here, we’re uncomfortable and we want to go home.”

Some very funny video clips were also posted showing an introvert when asked to stand next to a girl, he just escapes. The memes mostly showed people sitting all by themselves enjoying a drink with snacks or sleeping in a cozy blanket.

Netizens seem to enjoy the taste of being an introvert in a hilarious war of comments.