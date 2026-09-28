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Home / Trending / 'Like an action movie': Watch Coimbatore cop cling to SUV roof for 40 km as suspected smugglers flee checkpoint

'Like an action movie': Watch Coimbatore cop cling to SUV roof for 40 km as suspected smugglers flee checkpoint

A Hyundai Creta bearing a Karnataka registration failed to stop at the checkpoint and sped away

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A dramatic high-speed police chase in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has gone viral after a head constable reportedly clung to the roof of a speeding SUV for nearly 40 kilometres after suspected smugglers fled a checkpoint.

The incident occurred in Vilankurichi, where police had set up a vehicle-checking point following a tip-off about the alleged transportation of tobacco products. According to police, a Hyundai Creta bearing a Karnataka registration failed to stop at the checkpoint and sped away.

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Suspecting the vehicle was carrying contraband, police launched an immediate pursuit. During the chase, head constable Velmurugan reportedly climbed onto the roof of the moving SUV and held on as it continued at high speed.

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The pursuit stretched for around 40 kilometres. A sub-inspector following the vehicle on a motorcycle alerted the police control room and ambulance services while the chase was underway.

A video of the incident, reportedly filmed from an ambulance, shows the car racing along the road with the police officer perched on its roof. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

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Police eventually intercepted the vehicle near a petrol station close to the Coimbatore district border. Three men travelling in the SUV were detained and the vehicle was searched.

A senior police officer said authorities had received information that around 300 kg of gutkha and other tobacco products were being transported in the vehicle. During the search, police seized approximately 200 kg of gutkha.

The three suspects are reportedly residents of Rajasthan who had travelled from Karnataka.

A user reacted to the video saying, "The dramatic chase was just like one in an action movie."

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