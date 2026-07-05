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Home / Trending / Lionel Messi jokes about wife Antonela's 'jealousy' rumours while greeting journalist Sofi Martinez

Lionel Messi jokes about wife Antonela's 'jealousy' rumours while greeting journalist Sofi Martinez

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Lionel Messi
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Lionel Messi once again grabbed headlines both on and off the pitch after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Cape Verde secured the defending champions a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

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Messi, who scored a goal and provided an assist to earn the Player of the Match award, became the centre of attention after sharing a light-hearted exchange with Argentine journalist Sofi Martinez in the mixed zone following the match.

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A video of the interaction quickly went viral on social media. Greeting Sofi with a hug, Messi joked, "If I look at you, they'll say why did you look, and if I greet you, they'll say why did you greet her."

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The remark appeared to reference months of online speculation and rumours linking the football superstar with the journalist, as well as claims suggesting his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was unhappy with their interactions.

Sofi smiled at the comment and replied, "I appreciate what you said, and thank you for your words," drawing praise from fans for the cordial exchange. Many social media users said Messi's humour had effectively brushed aside the rumours without giving them undue attention.

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Speaking about the match, Messi praised Cape Verde's spirited display and admitted Argentina had been pushed harder than expected.

"We knew it was going to be a very tough game. It is no coincidence that this team had not lost to Spain or Uruguay," he said, adding that knockout matches leave little room for error.

Messi also acknowledged his team's shortcomings, saying Argentina must learn from the mistakes despite progressing to the next round. "Beyond just advancing, there are positives, but we also need to correct the mistakes, of which there were many today," he said.

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