Lisa Ray slams Air India for denying medical waiver for her ailing father

Actress Lisa Ray has slammed Air India for allegedly refusing to accept a medical waiver after she had to cancel her 92-year-old father's scheduled travel due to his deteriorating health.

Taking to her social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday, Lisa expressed her frustration with Air India for denying the waiver despite submitting all necessary documents from the attending doctor.

Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers??? — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) March 19, 2025

The actor shared her distress, writing, "Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctor's letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers???"

In response, Lisa received a reply from Air India's official X account, prompting her to share a screenshot of the booking website.

Dear Ms. Ray, we empathize with your concern and wish your father a speedy recovery. Please help us with the email address from which you've written to us or the case ID (if any) via DM. We'll look into it. — Air India (@airindia) March 19, 2025

The screenshot revealed that no medical waiver was available, along with a statement that her father had been hospitalised.

Lisa Ray, who has been open about her own health struggles, including her diagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2009, has become a vocal advocate for patient rights and healthcare awareness. Lisa began her career as a model in the early '90s before making her acting debut in the 2001 film 'Kasoor'.

