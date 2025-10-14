Little foodie, big love! Watch 3-year-old Australian girl join Indian family for lunch

A chance encounter at Berry Springs Nature Park in Australia's Northern Territory turned into a delightful experience for a little girl named Gaia. Her mother, Eva, shared a heartwarming video of Gaia joining an Indian family for a picnic, filled with home-cooked food and having the time of her life.

The video, shared on Instagram by @wildwithgaia, has garnered 15.6 million views.

In the viral video, Gaia is seen sitting on a mat with the Indian family, enthusiastically pointing and directing which food items she wants on her disposable plate. The family's warm hospitality and Gaia's infectious energy have melted hearts worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva (@wildwithgaia)

Eva wrote, "One minute we were walking past...next minute Gaia's having an Indian feast with new friends."

The video has sparked a wave of comments praising the Indian family's generosity and warmth.

Netizens react:

One user said, "They will feed her and send a packet home for later," while another added, "Kids really do live their best life wherever they go."

The comments section is filled with praise for Indian culture and hospitality, with another user commenting, "Indian love language be like: 'Have you eaten yet?' 'No? Here's food, eat! And here's more food for later.'" A third user said, "You and rest of the family can join too without hesitation. We welcome and feed without even thinking. Feeding people is the most divine thing for us!"