DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Little foodie, big love! Watch 3-year-old Australian girl join Indian family for lunch

Little foodie, big love! Watch 3-year-old Australian girl join Indian family for lunch

The video, shared on Instagram by @wildwithgaia, has garnered 15.6 million views

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:16 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
wildwithgaia/Instagram
Advertisement

A chance encounter at Berry Springs Nature Park in Australia's Northern Territory turned into a delightful experience for a little girl named Gaia. Her mother, Eva, shared a heartwarming video of Gaia joining an Indian family for a picnic, filled with home-cooked food and having the time of her life.

Advertisement

The video, shared on Instagram by @wildwithgaia, has garnered 15.6 million views.

Advertisement

In the viral video, Gaia is seen sitting on a mat with the Indian family, enthusiastically pointing and directing which food items she wants on her disposable plate. The family's warm hospitality and Gaia's infectious energy have melted hearts worldwide.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eva (@wildwithgaia)

Eva wrote, "One minute we were walking past...next minute Gaia's having an Indian feast with new friends."

Advertisement

The video has sparked a wave of comments praising the Indian family's generosity and warmth.

Netizens react:

One user said, "They will feed her and send a packet home for later," while another added, "Kids really do live their best life wherever they go."

The comments section is filled with praise for Indian culture and hospitality, with another user commenting, "Indian love language be like: 'Have you eaten yet?' 'No? Here's food, eat! And here's more food for later.'" A third user said, "You and rest of the family can join too without hesitation. We welcome and feed without even thinking. Feeding people is the most divine thing for us!"

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts