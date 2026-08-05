'Local authorities, wake up!' Backpacks in hand, MP students cross raging Betwa river to reach school

Not every child in the country has the luxury or privilege to take a bus to school, get dropped in a chauffeur-driven car or in this case — even have a proper road! There are some who are daily risking their lives to simply get what they rightly deserve — education and literacy.

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A spine-tingling video from Madhya Pradesh has recently gone viral on social media wherein a group of young schoolkids are seen jumping from pillar to pillar across the Betwa River dam in Vidisha. With their backpacks in hands, they were seen struggling with each and every jump; however, despite the challenge, they continued.

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The clip also showed the raging river flowing just a few feet before the pillars.

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(The Tribune could not confirm the details and the authenticity of the post)

In no time the video began to draw reactions, where most criticised the authorities over the lack of infrastructure that was blatantly putting the young ones in danger.

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Turns out, locals have been demanding a ‘permanent bridge’ for a long time to ensure the safety of schoolkids, but the request seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘NalinisKitchen’.

School children in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh are risking their lives just to reach school. Children from Karua village cross the Betwa river every day by walking over a narrow stop dam. The safer road route adds another 8 to 10 km to their daily journey. They say they have been… pic.twitter.com/Uvkdp94xZ3 — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) August 4, 2026

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Really dangerous for kids, what type of system it was. Even kids struggle daily for school.” Another reacted: “The MP government should be proactive here. The way the students are crossing the dam, it’s extremely risky.”

“Instead of waiting from the government why corporate companies can help to build a ropeway for these poor kids,” commented the next person.

“Do these videos have to go viral among the public before anyone takes them seriously? Local authorities, wake up. What are you waiting for?” asked the next.