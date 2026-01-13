Lohri 2026: What to offer the fire and why it matters

Observed mainly in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, Lohri marks the beginning of the Sun's northern migration, bidding adieu to winter and welcoming the new crop with open arms. The highlight of Lohri is the sacred fire, where devotees offer various items to the fire deity, seeking blessings and prosperity. But what goes into this sacred fire? Let's dive in!

Offerings to the Lohri fire:

Sesame Seeds: A symbol of purity and auspiciousness, sesame seeds bring good health and are a must-have in the Lohri fire. You can add black or white sesame seeds, or even sesame gajak or laddus.

Jaggery: Representing sweetness and happiness, jaggery maintains harmony in relationships and boosts immunity.

Peanuts: A blessing from Goddess Annapurna, peanuts provide energy and protein, making them a perfect winter snack.

Rewadi: Made from sesame seeds and jaggery, Rewadi fosters love and trust, protecting families from negativity.

Popcorn: A symbol of gratitude, popcorn brings financial well-being and prosperity.

(The information is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. The Tribune does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)